Epstein Victims, Many From Palm Beach, Speak Out In Support Of Transparency

Several women who claim to have been victims of Jeffrey Epstein spent time on Capitol Hill today.
They're calling for lawmakers to support a bipartisan effort to release full information that the government has on the late sex offender.
"Please President Trump, pass this bill and help us. Make us feel like our voices are finally being heard."
Jena-Lisa Jones was one of many girls as young as 14 who were introduced to Epstein at his Palm Beach home. She and others say they were offered $200 to give him a massage and then were coaxed into have sex with him.
Only four Republicans have so far signed on to a discharge petition which is a procedural tool to bypass party leadership and force a vote.
One victim, Lisa Phillips, says they will gather together to complie a list of those who were regulars in Epstein's world. But she said it may never go public, because she believes it's the government's job to release it.
Today's event comes as the first batch of documents related to the late sex offender have been released.