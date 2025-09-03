Epstein Victims, Many From Palm Beach, Speak Out In Support Of Transparency

Several women who claim to have been victims of Jeffrey Epstein spent time on Capitol Hill today.

They're calling for lawmakers to support a bipartisan effort to release full information that the government has on the late sex offender.

"Please President Trump, pass this bill and help us. Make us feel like our voices are finally being heard."

Jena-Lisa Jones was one of many girls as young as 14 who were introduced to Epstein at his Palm Beach home. She and others say they were offered $200 to give him a massage and then were coaxed into have sex with him.