Watch: Port St. Lucie Police Officer Nearly Run Down By Drunk Driver

Port St. Lucie Police are reminding drivers about the state's "move over" law after an officer was nearly struck by a speeding driver.

Bodycam video shows cops on the scene of a traffic stop, when a vehicle zooms by, coming within inches of an officer.

62-year-old Xinia Riess was pulled over about a mile away, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and officials say she failed a field sobriety test. She was arrested for DUI.

The "move over" law now requires drivers to either move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit when approaching any stopped vehicled with hazard lights or flares, not just police and emergency vehicles.