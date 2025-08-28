Truck Driver Ticketed For Making 'Unsafe' U-Turn In Martin County

A South Florida truck driver has been ticketed for making an unsafe U-turn in Martin County.

A tractor-trailer hauling cars backed up traffic for a couple of hours this morning, after 60-year-old Richard McGhie of Fort Lauderdale made that U-turn on U.S. One in Hobe Sound. The tires on the truck's cab became stuck in soft dirt on the side of the road and the southbound lanes of traffic were blocked.

The $163 fine is for the driver making an "unsafe move" but the Sheriff's Office says U-turns are legal in the area of the roadway which has two lanes in each direction.

A tow truck has since removed the big rig.

McGhie was hauling vehicles from Boston to Fort Lauderdale.