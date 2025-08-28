Man Arrested In Brevard County For Online Threat To PBSO Deputies

A man is facing charges of online threats to shoot deputies in Palm Beach County has been arrested in Brevard County.

Authorities say Gabriel Serrano had been involved in a road rage incident in Brevard County and fled south to Palm Beach.

When deputies there attempted to pull him over, Serrano is accused of fleeing the scene and an arrest warrant was issued. That's when the suspect allegedly took to Facebook to write "Will give you a blood bath shoot ur cops randomly today" and "I'm shooting officers left n right." He even tagged PBSO in the post.

Brevard deputies spotted Serrano's vehicle in a hotel parking lot in Viera and arrested him after a short foot chase.

He's charged with making written or electronic threats and resisting arrest without violence.