Bodycam Video From New Mexico Traffic Stop Shows Singh Speaking English

The State of New Mexico is putting forth police bodycam video of Harjinder Singh, appearing to speak English during a traffic stop last month.

The illegal immigrant is accused in a triple-fatal crash along Florida's Turnpike August 12th and needed an interpreter in court on Saturday.

But during the July 3rd stop by New Mexico State Police, bodycam video reportedly shows Singh communicating with the officer in English.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced plans to enforce federal English proficiency rules for commercial drivers after the deadly crash in St. Lucie County with Singh at the wheel of a semi. He is said to have failed an English proficiency test and couldn't identify most road signs. Duffy criticizes California, Washington state and New Mexico for not following the rules.

New Mexico officials say an English Language Proficiency test would not have been needed because there were no communication issues.