City Official Threatens Arrest Of FDOT Officials Who Dare To Remove Rainbow

The Delray Beach vice mayor, a candidate for the state House of Representatives, is threatening to have F-DOT officials arrested if they were to show up in the city to paint over an LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk.

The comments were made by Rob Long after state transportation officials did that for the first time last week in Orlando.

The artwork was on the roadway to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Delray Beach has been ordered to remove its crosswalk by September 3rd, but is holding out hope that a September 2nd administrative hearing may change the state's mind.

Long says any move by the state to destroy the intersection before then will amount to trespassing.

Long is the sole Democrat in the race for House District 90, which was left vacant by the death of Democrat State Rep. Joe Casello.