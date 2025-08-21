Village Of Palm Springs 'Looking At' School Zone Cameras

The second week of school in Palm Beach County will wrap up today and we check in with Palm Springs Police Chief Tom Ceccarelli to see how traffic in school zones has been.

There are five schools in the village that only spans four miles.

"It's definitely settling down. It's just that first week or two, it's like it's 'Ground Hogs Day.' Nobody knows, no one's ever been through this before and it's just the newest thing that never happened but, it's a mess."

We've reported that there are school zone cameras outside more than 30 schools across the county. They're in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Loxahatchee Groves and Wellington.

The chief tells me Palm Springs is considering adding them.

"We're looking at them. There was that change in the law that allows it, sort of like when red light cameras came about. There was a statute that permitted the cameras."