Florida's Lieutenant Governor In California To Extradite Illegal Immigrant

Florida's lieutenant governor blames California's governor for a crash along the Turnpike that claimed three lives when an illegal immigrant made an illegal U-turn with his semi.

Harjinder Singh was living in California after illegally crossing the southern border in 2018.

"How many more lives have to be lost because of Gavin Newsom's failed policies? How many more lives have to be lost because of fentanyl, because of gangs, because of rampant disregard for American citizens?"