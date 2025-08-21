Florida's Lieutenant Governor In California To Extradite Illegal Immigrant

Florida's lieutenant governor blames California's governor for a crash along the Turnpike that claimed three lives when an illegal immigrant made an illegal U-turn with his semi.
Harjinder Singh was living in California after illegally crossing the southern border in 2018.
"How many more lives have to be lost because of Gavin Newsom's failed policies? How many more lives have to be lost because of fentanyl, because of gangs, because of rampant disregard for American citizens?"
Jay Collins traveled to California to ensure that Singh was brought back to our state to face charges and moments after speaking to the press, he and Singh boarded a jet bound for Florida.
Newsom wasn't governor in 2018, but a federal investigation found that he WAS in office when California's DMV gave Singh a commercial drivers license, despite him not understanding English or knowing most highway traffic signs.