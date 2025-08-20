Flags Fly At Half-Staff For Late Florida State Representative

Flags are flying at half-staff today at the State Capitol in Tallahassee and at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds in Palm Beach County.

Governor DeSantis made that directive this week in honor of State Representative Joe Casello, who died from a heart attack last month at the age of 73.

Meanwhile, a Celebration of Life event is scheduled for today at the Copperpoint Brewing Company in Boynton Beach. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

The governor has set a special primary election for September 30th, with a special general election December 9th to fill the vacant seat in District 90.

There will be no Democrat primary, as Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long is the only candidate in the party to file before the qualifying period ended.

Republicans Bill Reicherter and Maria Zack will face off in a primary, however and independent candidate Karen Yeh is also in the race for District 90.