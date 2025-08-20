City Of Delray Beach Again Walks Back Plan To Remove LGBTQ Crosswalk

After the Delray Beach city manager announced his intentions this week to have an LGBTQ mural removed from a crosswalk, city commissioners voted last night to hold off on that.

The state Department of Transportation sent a letter to City Manager Terrence Moore last Friday, ordering the removal of the rainbow from the intersection by September 3rd or the state would remove the paint and the city would be responsible for all costs associated with that. But the City Commission has now voted to proceed with an administrative hearing instead on September 2nd.

FDOT cites safety concerns for a directive to all local governments to remove any sort of painted artwork from roadways. But city officials have called it political.

Moore says Delray's options are limited and stressed the financial risks for the city.