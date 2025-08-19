Police: Woman Triggers Amber Alert After Snatching Kids From Foster Home

The hunt is on for a mother accused of taking her two young kids out of their foster home.

An Amber Alert was issued yesterday afternoon for 3-year-old Aizon and 11-year-old Akachi Turner, who were last seen in Palm Beach Gardens.

The foster home is located nearby in Riviera Beach, where Police Spokesman Mike Jachles says the children may be in danger.

"They've been abducted. They're with a noncustodial parent who has a warrant out for child neglect."

The mother, 43-year-old Audrey Turner from Miami is believed to be driving with the boys in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage. And they could be headed to Georgia.

People with information are asked to call Riviera Beach Police.