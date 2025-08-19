Free Parking Going Away At The Kravis Center

If you're planning to see a show at the Kravis Center, heads up that free parking will soon be a thing of the past.

The West Palm Beach performing arts center says paid parking will be in place next month.

In a news release, the Kravis Center says the change is necessary to ensure that parking remains accessible and available to those attending events. Changes to the garage will include clear signage upon arrival, cashless payment options, and pay for parking upon arrival using the ParkMobile app or a self-pay kiosk.

Kravis officials say paid parking will make arrivals smoother and more convenient.