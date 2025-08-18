West Palm Beach To Vote On $800K Purchase Of Truck Barriers For Events

The City of West Palm Beach is poised to spend nearly $800,000 on portable truck-stopping barriers to protect people at events.

The city typically uses fire trucks and patrol cars as makeshift barricades, but that ties up first responders.

So the Community Redevelopment Agency agreed to take $730,000 from the city's budget, with another $65,000 coming from the police budget to buy barriers that are strong enough to stop a seven-ton truck, but light enough to be set up by one person in just minutes.

The City Commission plans to take a final vote on the plan at a meeting this evening.