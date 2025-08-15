Vero Beach Police: Illegal Gambling Operation Busted

Vero Beach Police shut down a suspected illegal arcade-style gambling operation.

Investigators conducted surveillance and an undercover operation after noticing suspicious activity at an unnamed building along Old Dixie Highway, south of 20th Street.

Police say it was determined that the business inside was operating in violation of Florida's gambling statutes and city ordinances. A search warrant was conducted this week and multiple electronic gaming machines were seized, along with an ATM, with the help of the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

No charges have been announced at this point, but the investigation continues.

Similar businesses were raided in recent years along the Treasure Coast.