PBC Judge Sets Bond For School District Employee Accused Of Sex With Minors

A teacher described by one alleged victim as a "monster" now has bond set at 150-thousand dollars.

57-year-old Miguel Benavente was a teacher at Roosevelt Middle School in West Palm Beach before he was arrested last month on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor under the age of 12.

Prosecutors asked for no bond, but Judge Scott Suskauer denied that request.

While investigating Benavente on the allegations that he began grooming a child when he was 7-years-old and then sexually assaulted him multiple times from ages 9 to 14, it was discovered he was already under investigation for sexual battery on a former student.

That child was reportedly 14-years-old when the accusations occurred, back in 2000. He is the one who referred to Benavente as a "monster."

Detectives believe there may be more victims.