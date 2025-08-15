Florida DOGE Arrives In Palm Beach With An Eye On Lowering Property Taxes

Florida's DOGE team is expected to arrive in Palm Beach County today for a two-day audit.
With an eye on property tax relief, state Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia says the main goal of these audits being conducted in various Florida counties is to ensure taxpayer dollars are not being wasted.
"This is an exercise where we can go in and we can start identifying some spending issues that may not be the best use of taxpayer dollars."
In Palm Beach, the Florida Department of Government Efficiency will be paying specific attention to the way large contracts have been procured, compensation levels for county employees and concerns about potential DEI-related positions and policies.
Ingoglia says these visits don't necessarily mean that there has been ill-intent by county leaders.
"Some of the local elected officials may not even know what's being spent because their job is not to be an auditor or CPA and checking general ledgers."