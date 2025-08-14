Moves Palm Beach Schools Have Taken To Make Schools Even Safer

As Palm Beach County kids are getting ready to wrap up their first week of school, we're finding out what steps have been taken to beef up security on campus.

School District Police Chief Sarah Mooney says those include technology upgrades.

"It includes additional cameras on some of the campuses, in addition to card access readers to secure internal door locks within the campus that aren't necessarily classroom doors. We also enhanced our radio communications district-wide. So not only do we have new systems for our police officers, we also have new systems on each of the campuses in the district."