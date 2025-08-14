Help A Single Mom & Meet Ricky Williams In Boca Raton

There's an event in Boca Raton tonight that's hosted by a nonprofit called Wheels From the Heart.

Founder Steve Muschlitz says their main goal is to provide vehicles to working single mothers of young children.

Tonight's event is called "Simple as Black: Cars and Conversations, Unity in the Community." It will feature conversations that promote togetherness, while fighting racism and antisemitism.

Also the 200th car will be given away to a local mom by this organization that started in 2014.

And there will be some celebrity guests attending. They include former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams and former UM Head Coach Butch Davis.