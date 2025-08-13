Vape Monitors Showing Up In Some Palm Beach Schools

Another Florida school district is trying to use technology to stop kids from vaping on campus.

Following in the footsteps of Indian River County last year, the Palm Beach County School District has installed vape monitors in bathrooms at eight schools...for now.

"We're doing a small pilot (program) in just a few schools. And we're kind of still evaluating that pilot before we would make the investment to try to retrofit all the 183 schools we have."

Superintendent Michael Burke tells CBS 12 News that they're focused on middle and high schools, but he wouldn't name the specific schools where the monitors are now installed.

When the monitors detect a vape being used, it sends an alert to computers in the offices of the principal and assistant principals.

Florida's schools are tobacco and vape free.