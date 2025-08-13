Former Treasure Coast District Court Judge Enters Drug Diversion Program

A former Treasure Coast judge has been ordered into a drug court diversion program.

46-year-old Brett Waronicki once presided over drug cases, but he was arrested in April for DUI and cocaine possession. He will also serve on year of probation and if he completes the diversion program successfully the charges will be dropped.

Waronicki, who served on Florida's 19th Judicial Circuit, resigned in May. That was just weeks after he was pulled over by Martin County deputies in Jensen Beach for driving erratically with two passengers in his pickup truck.

Deputies say he showed signs of intoxication but refused to take field sobriety tests. Cocaine residue was found in his wallet.

Waronicki pleaded no contest to felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as guilty to DUI.

The diversion program will include counseling, regular drug testing and judicial supervision.