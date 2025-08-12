West Palm Beach Homicide Suspect Killed By Law Enforcement Along I-95

A homicide suspect out of West Palm Beach has been killed by law enforcement on the Treasure Coast.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro says a woman was murdered inside her apartment last night and his SUV was spotted by deputies and FHP troopers along I-95 near Fort Pierce about an hour later.

They stopped the man's vehicle and Del Toro says that led to a two-hour standoff, with the suspect out of the SUV and holding a gun to his head.

"He did drop the gun but immediately picked it back up and pointed it at our deputies, at which time they really had no other choice but to engage the suspect. Several shots were fired."

Aid was rendered, but the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.