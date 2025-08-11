2 Brand New Schools In The Palm Beaches, Treasure Coast

Brand new schools are operating today in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. Saddle view Elementary serves families in the Loxahatchee Groves and Arden communities.

Principal Dwan Ross tells CBS 12 News it accomodates up to one thousand kids.

"We are offering a new fine arts program, which is our E-Sports program, but the goal of our school is to ensure that our students are well-prepared as they metriculate into middle school."

Legacy High in Port St. Lucie is another new school.

It's welcoming around a thousand students to start the school year. Legacy offers career and technical education programs, including dental assistance and exercise science academies.