St. Lucie Schools Start New School Year With Metal Detectors

The St. Lucie County School District is the latest to roll out metal detectors.

When the school year starts next week, walk-through devices will be set up in a random fashion. Students and staff at every school won't be required to pass through them daily, as the detectors will show up randomly.

Neither students nor staff will know when they are coming.

The Palm Beach County School District has been using walk-through metal detectors since launching a pilot program in 2023 and has been using them at every high school since the following year.

All public schools from Palm Beach through the Treasure Coast open to students on Monday.