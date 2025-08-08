'Quiet Zones' Have Arrived In Jupiter

The Town of Jupiter just got a bit quieter with the arrival of 'quiet zones.'

Starting today, trains at the six railroad crossings in the town are no longer required to sound horns as they pass, with the exception of emergency situations.

Town leaders explain that they spent the past year preparing for the quiet zones, which are federally designated areas.

Jupiter follows Palm Beach Gardens, which implemented its quiet zone in late July. That city was the first municipality in northern Palm Beach County to get a quiet zone.

The discussion of quiet zones came up once it was clear that 30 Brightline trains would be moving through the towns daily.