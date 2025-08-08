Man Charged With Attempting To Assassinate Trump In Fort Pierce Court

The man charged in the attempted assassination of President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course is expected in a courtroom today.

The pretrial hearing will be in Fort Pierce today, where Federal Judge Aileen Cannon ruled last week that Ryan Routh could not have access to classified material related to his case.

Cannon granted Routh the right to represent himself in his trial that's set to start next month, one year after he was arrested for pointing a rifle through a chain link fence outside Trump International while the then-presidential candidate was playing golf.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate and other charges.