Freedom Days At Amerant Bank Arena As Florida Freedom Host Home Stand

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Freedom have announced that their annual PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand, PBR Freedom Days, will return to Amerant Bank Arena for the growing league’s fourth season on August 8-10, 2025.

The Freedom are Florida’s only professional bull riding team, competing in a league which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-formatted competition. The Freedom were one of eight founding teams and relocated to South Florida prior to the 2024 season when the league expanded to 10 teams.

The Florida Freedom compete under the leadership of Head Coach, 10-time PBR World Finals qualifier and Ring of Honor inductee Paulo Crimber. In a dynamic rarely seen in professional sports, the Freedom’s roster is led by Crimber’s son, teenage phenom John Crimber. The younger Crimber, 19, led the league in scoring in 2024 and was crowned both the PBR Teams MVP and PBR Teams Championship MVP.

We spoke with Florida Freedom Head Coach Paulo Crimber about this weekend's events and his thoughts about this season.