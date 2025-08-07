Fort Pierce Man Charged With Animal Abuse & Battery On His Girlfriend

A Treasure Coast man is arrested for beating a dog because it wouldn't respond to his commands in English.

The girlfriend of 59-year-old Delfino Rosales told St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies that she caught the man whipping her pit bull with a belt. She says he choked her when she confronted him and then said he was mad that the animal was only responding to him in Spanish.

The woman claims she also witnessed Rosales hanging the same dog from a tree in the backyard for up to four minutes.

The woman's son corroborated her story and deputies discovered a noose on the property.

Charges against the suspect include animal cruelty, child abuse and battery by strangulation. The dog involved in the case and another one have been removed from the home, pending the investigation.