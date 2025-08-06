Seven Candidates Register For 2 Vacant Florida Legislative Seats

Four candidates are vying for a seat left vacant by the death of a state lawmaker.

Ahead of yesterday's qualifying deadline, Delray Beach Commissioner Rob Long registered to fill the seat formerly held by Boynton Beach Democrat State Representative Joe Casello, who died last month.

Long, a Democrat will sit out the September 30th primary, but will likely be the frontrunner in a special general election December 9th, when he'll face the winner of the GOP primary between Bill Reicherter and Maria Zack. Reicherter defeated Casello by 12 percent of the vote in November.

NPA candidate Karen Yeh will also be on the ballot in December. The winner will be able to serve in next year's Legislative session.

The candidates are also in place for a state Senate seat left vacant by the appointment of Blaise Ingoglia to Florida's Chief Financial Officer position.

There will be a Republican primary on September 30th, during which former State Rep. Ralph Massullo will face Anthony Brice.

The winner will go against Democrat Ash Marwah in a December 9th special general election to fill that District 11 seat.