Fort Pierce Commission To Vote On Special Election During 5 P.M. Meeting

The Fort Pierce City Commission will hold a special meeting today at 5 p.m. to officially vote on a special election to replace a now-former commissioner charged last month with sending nude photos to a 12-year-old girl.

"We will move this city forward. This city will not be defined by the actions of one person."

Mayor Linda Hudson is referring to James Taylor, who was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis just hours after he submitted a resignation letter that wasn't to take effect until the end of last week.

Commissioners have already discussed holding a special election on November 4th and a runoff, if necessary, on January 20th of next year.

The cost would be $60,000.

Today's vote will make it official. They also have to figure out how they will come up with the money for the elections to fill the District 2 seat.