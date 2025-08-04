Boynton Beach Commissioner Charged With Battery Enters Plea Through Lawyer

A Boynton Beach Commissioner has entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney.

Thomas Turkin had a court appearance set for this morning, but the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office says his attorney waived his right to the arraignment hearing and entered his plea on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Turkin was caught on video, snatching a phone from the hands of Dominick Vargas at City Hall in January.

Vargas had shown up to file his paperwork to run against Turkin, who wound up defeating his challenger at the ballot box.

The FDLE investigated for months and recently determined there was enough evidence to charge Turkin with a crime.