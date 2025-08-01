Palm Beach County Leaders Comply With Florida DOGE Request

Palm Beach County could soon get a visit from the Florida version of DOGE.

Incoming County Administrator Joe Abruzzo confirms that on July 11th, Florida's Department of Government Efficiency sent a letter to county leaders. That letter requested information on the county's revenue and expenses between 2020 and 2024.

Abruzzo says the county complied with the request ten days later.

Governor DeSantis has said that state Department of Government Efficiency officials could be visiting Palm Beach soon.

The county's budget was $8.8 billion last year, up from $6.5 billion in 2021.