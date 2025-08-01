Man Arrested In Connection To 16 Separate Shootings With Same Gun

Law enforcement officials are coming up with a unique name for a suspect who's being linked to 16 shootings across South Florida.

"We're more like, we're leaning towards even calling him a serial shooter."

Col. Talal Masri with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says nobody was injured with the agency calling that "pure luck."

29-year-old Sterling Maloney was arrested Thursday for firing into occupied homes and vehicles. Masri says all of the incidents involved the same weapon, a Glock handgun.

"This arrest potentially saved lives, even though we were lucky. Like I said, no one got hit. We don't know what was going to happen on the next ten shootings."

During a traffic stop in Boynton Beach, the firearm was recovered, along with a ledger that listed the address of past and planned shootings.