Police: Child Hospitalized After Ingesting Fentanyl At Daycare

Police say a girl who collapsed while at daycare in Palm Beach Gardens had suffered from exposure to fentanyl.

Police and DCF say the incident likely occurred while the child was outside during an Independence Day-themed parade at Chesterbrook Academy on July 3rd.

The girl became lethargic while eating lunch shortly after the outdoor activities, with her eyes "rolling in the back of her head." She was rushed to the hospital.

Police found no evidence of narcotics at the girl's home and no prior health concerns.

Daycare workers say she displayed symptoms shortly after playing with chalk on a patio area.

The case has been ruled an accident, pending further information.