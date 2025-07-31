Northlake-Beeline Closure Set To Start At 8 PM-Everything You Need To Know

Tonight's the night that Northlake Boulevard will be closing at the Beeline Highway.
The 8 p.m. closure will last for eight days and reopen in time for the beginning of the new school year August 11th.
Interim County Administrator Todd Bonlarron says there are no concerns about first responders in the area because special lanes along the Beeline are being used to bypass the closure.
"There will be an opportunity for emergency vehicles to cross over the intersection during the closure so as to not impact services that are required of our fire rescue, law enforcement and other emergency response."
And some reminders from Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who urges patience:
"Please follow all the detour signs and avoid using neighborhood streets or shortcuts."
"Don't forget to fuel up your vehicle in advance to avoid unexpected delays."
"Please obey the directions of law enforcement that may be stationed at key intersections. They're there to help keep traffic moving and keep you safe."
Check out the Detour Map and Click Here for more information from the county.