2 West Palm Beach Men Arrested For Sexual Battery On Young Girl

Two men have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo says the attacks happened multiple times and the victim told her babysitter about it and later told police investigators.

"Detectives identified the suspects as 26-year-old Josue David Mendez Sales and 23-year-old Pablo Cobon Mendez."

He says Mendez Sales is the girl's father. That man is also accused of child abuse for allegedly hitting his daughter with a belt.