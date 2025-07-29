Gov. DeSantis Suspends Commissioner Accused Of Sending Nude Pics To Child

Governor Ron DeSantis has taken action to suspend a Fort Pierce City Commissioner.

James Taylor yesterday turned in his resignation, but it was not going to be effective until Saturday. The governor's executive order suspends Taylor immediately from office.

At a special City Commission meeting this week, Mayor Linda Hudson told commissioners and members of the public "We will move this city forward and I would like to say that we love this city and this city will not be defined by the actions of one person."

The remaining commissioners decided to hold a special election next Fall to fill Taylor's District 2 seat.

Commissioner Arnold Gaines had this question regarding the estimated cost for a November election.

"The "60,000...where we getting this from?"

He added that he was "not trying to be funny," and noted that he had attended a recent budget meeting where specific city departments were told to cut back on spending. Mayor Hudson said they will find a way to come up with the money because District 2 must have proper representation.

Taylor was arrested last week on charges of sending nude photos of himself to a 12-year-old girl on the Snapchat app.

The first step will be for the City Commission to declare a special election at the next August 4th meeting, with the election happening on November 4th and a runoff, if necessary, happening on January 20th of 2026.