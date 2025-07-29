7 Hospitalized After Plane Crash Near Airport In Lantana

Federal investigators are looking into a plane crash in Palm Beach County.

The single-engine aircraft had just taken off from the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana around 4:30 yesterday afternoon when it hit a palm tree and clipped the roof of a car, before crashing onto a sidewalk along Lake Osbourne Drive.

The driver and four children in that vehicle were hospitalized for minor injuries, along with the two people on the plane, which suffered severe damage.

The FAA registry identifies the plane's owner as an LLC in Utah.