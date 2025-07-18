West Palm Beach Is The Latest City To Demolish Rainbow Crosswalk

Another rainbow crosswalk in our area will be removed.

The City of West Palm Beach announced last night that it will cover up the Pride intersection at the corner of Spruce Avenue and Northwood Road to comply with updated Florida Department of Transportation regulations.

The move comes a day after we told you about the city of Boynton Beach having painted over its LGBTQ crosswalk.

FDOT has ordered cities to remove such murals from roadways or risk the loss of state funding. Officials cite safety concerns. For instance, Boynton Beach admits the paint used in its rainbow crosswalk was not rated for vehicular traffic.

West Palm Beach is looking at relocating and reimagining the mural in a public space called Serenity Park in Northwood Village.

No word from Delray Beach officials as to the future of that city's LGBTQ intersection, which has now been vandalized for a third time by the driver of a pickup truck who performed "burn outs" on it. Police are still looking for a suspect.