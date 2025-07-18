PBC State Representative Joe Casello On Life Support After Heart Attack

A state lawmaker from Palm Beach County is on life support.

The county's Legislative delegation says 74-year-old State Representative Joe Casello suffered a massive heart attack and is not expected to recover. Doctors were said to have been in the process of removing the legislator from life support around 10 a.m.

The Democrat represents District 90, including Boynton Beach.

It's not known when Casello's heart attack occurred, but Republican State Representative Mike Caruso told the Palm Beach Post that he met with the lawmaker yesterday and his heart was only at about 15 percent.

Casello was a firefighter for more than thirty years in his hometown in Massachusetts before moving to South Florida.