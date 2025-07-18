Frustrations For 70K Palm Beach County Drivers Set To Begin On Friday

A major road closure is coming this Friday at 8 p.m.

Throughout the week, we'll have a series of stories covering different angles to the Northlake Boulevard closure at the Beeline Highway, which is expected to impact up to 70,000 drivers for each of the eight days it will last.

We asked Interim Palm Beach County Administrator Todd Bonlarron if there are any circumstances upon which the closure could go beyond eight days. He says CSX Railway and the Florida Department of Transportation have been working closely on the timing.

"I think a number of the things that could impact any potential delays, they feel like they've been able to build into their schedule and calendar to accommodate that over the time period that they provided."

Bonlarron says that short of what he called "some extreme weather system," likely meaning a hurricane hitting our area, eight days will cover it.