Palm Beach Sheriff Bradshaw Has Advice Ahead Of Northlake/Beeline Closure

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has a message.

In a video posted to the agency's Facebook page, the sheriff has some things he wants residents to know ahead of the eight day closure of Northlake Boulevard at the Beeline Highway.

"We understand it's an inconvenience, but your patience will keep everyone safe."

The closure to replace the CSX railroad tracks and signals is expected to impact 70,000 drivers daily from August 1st to August 10th. Bradshaw with a suggestion and word of caution.

"If you have a big family, try carpooling for a week. Please follow all the detour signs and avoid using neighborhood streets or shortcuts."

Among the main detour routes will be Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Southern Boulevard, along wtih Coconut, Orange and Royal Palm Beach Boulevards.