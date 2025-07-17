Longtime PBC Schools Employee Arrested For Child Sexual Battery

Sexual abuse allegations are piling up against a longtime Palm Beach County School District employee.

57-year-old Miguel Benavente was first hired in 1991 and has worked in multiple roles, but it was during his time as a Roosevelt Middle School teacher that he's accused of sexual battery against a child.

An alleged victim describes the man as "a monster," saying Benavente started grooming him at the age of seven and sexually assaulting him from the ages of nine to 14.

The Sheriff's Office believes Benavente has more victims. He has been denied bond and is on administrative leave.

Benavente was a Palm Beach County Teacher of the Year in 2002.

Click Here for much more on this story.