Central Florida Man Charged In Police Chase That Ended In WPB Crash

A truck stolen in Orange County was at the center of a high-speed chase that ended in a head-on collision in West Palm Beach.

26-year-old Eleison Alexander Figueroa of Winter Springs was arrested yesterday following a multi-agency pursuit.

It started in Boynton Beach, where the stolen Dodge Ram fled from officers. The pickup was then spotted parked in Lake Worth, where deputies attempted to arrest Figueroa as he returned to the truck with a woman.

Authorities say the man sped off and tried to crash into FHP cruisers and then went as fast as 120 miles per hour before crashing head-on into a Range Rover along Okeechobee Boulevard. There were no injuries.

Figueroa claims he fled because he was already on probation out of Seminole County and driving on a suspended license.

He now faces a slew of new charges:

3 counts of Aggravated Assault - Intentionally targeting law enforcement personnel

Fleeing & Eluding at High Speed - Disregard for public safety

Reckless Driving - Operating in dangerous conditions

Driving While License Suspended

Violation of Probation

Grand Theft Auto