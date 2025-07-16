West Palm Beach Woman Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Trump

A Facebook post threatening President Trump has landed a West Palm Beach woman in jail.

Deputies responded to a tip that said 34-year-old Miranda Perez wrote the message that included multiple misspellings and read that she was going to go to Trump's golf course and be "the next shooter."

She added an "lol" and wrote that she's bored and would "be there soon."

Full transcription of the Facebook post:

"Hey Trump I'ma go to your Gulf course an be the next shooter lol I'm bored (emoji hands up and laughing emoji) be there soon. (smiling face emoji)"

The Sheriff's Office says this is not the first time Perez had made threats online, identifying her through a previous arrest for threats made to shoot up Barton Elementary School.

The woman was found not competent to stand trial for that crime. She's been denied bond on the Trump threat charge.