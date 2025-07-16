Delray Beach LGBTQ Rainbow Crosswalk Vandalized For A 3rd Time

A pickup truck can be seen doing two intentional burnouts at Northeast First Street and Northeast 2nd Ave.

Anyone who can ID the driver is asked to contact police at 1-888-441-8477.

Rand Hoch with the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council says taxpayers didn't fund the mural, his nonprofit and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation did.

Two people faced charges in the first two incidents of vandalism of the crosswalk. Both wound up with probation and community service, while one had to pay to restore the artwork.