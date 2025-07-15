Martin County Residents Asked To Check Their Cars After Burglary Bust

Residents of one Treasure Coast neighborhood are being asked to inspect their vehicles after the arrest of an alleged car burglar.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says a resident in the Hibiscus Park area near Stuart reported a suspicious man attempting to enter their parked vehicle this morning.

Soon after, deputies found Abimael Ramos-Rodriguez sitting in a vehicle and several items believed to be stolen were found on him. They included several one-dollar bills, a pair of headphones, a hair clip and coins.

Investigators are telling other area residents to check their vehicles. Anyone who notices anything unusual is asked to contact the Sheriff's non-emergency line at 772-220-7170.

Ramos-Rodriguez is charged with two counts of vehicle burglary and petit theft.