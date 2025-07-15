County Offers Up To $100K To First-Time Homebuyers

First-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County have some help on the way.

There's a program offering up to $100,000 towards their first home, to be used on things like down payment and closing costs, Jonathan Brown is Director of the county's Housing and Economic Department.

He acknowledges that Palm Beach is a "high-cost county," and he says officials know that the cost of housing is more than what it used to be.

"Our board of county commissioners, our county administration have armed us with programs, and it's up to us as the county to make sure we're helping the residents, helping our constituents to find housing that's affordable, that's safe, that's decent, and that's what these programs are spearheading,” said Brown.

He tells CBS 12 News that the amount given depends on the resident's household income and household size.

The application will be available online to the first 100 people when the portal opens next Wednesday at noon.

Only 30 applications will be chosen.

There's a virtual pre-application orientation at 5 p.m. today and another one next Tuesday at noon.

Click Here for full details.