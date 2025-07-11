New Yorker Arrested On Treasure Coast For Child Sex Crime Charges

A New York resident has been picked up in Port St. Lucie for child sex crimes.

36-year-old Thomas Poole, from Long Island, was arrested thanks to a tip from authorities in Suffolk County, New York that he may be hiding out in Florida.

In conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Port St. Lucie Police busted Poole, who was wanted for multiple sex offenses against a minor.

He was tracked down to a home along Pyramid Road and was taken into custody without incident.

Poole is expected to be extradited back to his home state.