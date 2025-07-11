DoorDash Delivery Driver Found Dead In Her Vehicle

Cops along the Treasure Coast say they found the body of a missing DoorDash driver.

31-year-old Kellie Decker was found dead in the passenger seat of her car last night.

Decker was last seen leaving her home just before noon yesterday to begin her delivery route. When she never returned, her family called police.

Her white Honda sedan was discovered parked outside a business along Port St. Lucie Boulevard late last night.

No word on a cause of death and police say surveillance video shows no signs of foul play.