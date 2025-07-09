PBC Commission Votes In Favor Of Southern Blvd Name Change To Honor Trump

Palm Beach County Commissioners have voted to change the name of Southern Boulevard between Palm Beach International Airport and South Ocean Boulevard, near Mar-a-Lago, to "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The vote on that name change and one other was unanimous, seven to zero, during yesterday's Commission meeting.

It came hours after several members of the community spoke against the move, lobbing all sorts of insults against the president.

The vote was the result of a new state law requiring the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to put up a sign honoring the president, so the vote means the county will recognize it.

It's likely that the city of West Palm Beach and the town of Palm Beach will also need to take votes on the name change, since the stretch of roadway runs through those municipalities.

The same law calls for signs to be posted along another stretch of Southern Boulevard, further west, in honor of three fallen Sheriff's deputies.

"PBSO Motorman Highway" will be located between Lion Country Safari and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

None of the people who spoke out against the move to honor Trump objected to the second name change.

The name changes are mostly ceremonial, meaning that no addresses will change and first responders will continue to use Southern Boulevard.